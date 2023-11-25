SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City Police officer’s foot was run over during a vehicle pursuit near downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., an SLCPD officer was engaged in a short car chase with a brown Toyota Sequoia.

An officer reported that the driver of the Toyota attempted to run him over, and that the driver narrowly missed, instead running over his foot.

The driver was reportedly last seen in the area of 300 North 600 West heading eastbound.

The officer is recovering from the incident, police said, and the driver is now wanted for aggravated assault against a police officer.

“Fortunately, our officer wasn’t seriously hurt,” SLCPD stated.

The pursuit was reportedly ended due to the individual’s reckless driving and the fact the driver was headed into downtown.

The driver is still at large at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.