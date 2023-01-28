SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police arrested a 41-year-old man after allegedly finding hundreds of child pornography materials on his devices and a bag of children’s underwear in his residence in Salt Lake County, according to the probable cause affidavit.

James Fawcett is facing 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, after Fawcett allegedly uploaded 18 videos and 11 images of child sexual abuse material to an online chatroom that undercover agents were surveilling, the affidavit said.

In addition to uploading the files, he reportedly made several comments online about planning to sexually assault a child between the age of 8 and 11 at a certain date and time.

Investigators tracked the chatroom user to Fawcett’s location and identity where they searched his home reportedly finding hundreds of videos and images of child pornography and the bag of children’s underwear.

After being read his Miranda rights, Fawcett allegedly admitted to receiving, viewing and distributing child pornography and running a “social networking website or blog of incest pornography,” the affidavit said. He also reportedly admitted to “stealing the underwear of the child” who he planned on assaulting.

Fawcett was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. He was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on Jan. 26.