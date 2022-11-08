UPDATE, 2:17 p.m.: SLCPD Detective Michelle Peterson said officers were called to assist a mobile crisis outreach team (MCOT) just after 11:30 a.m.

“It’s unclear and it’s part of the investigation what happened when our officers arrived, but during the encounter a man was shot,” Peterson said. “Our officers along with Salt Lake City Fire Department rendered live-saving aid to the man and Gold Cross transported him to a local hospital.”

Peterson said the man remains in stable but critical condition.

The two officers involved were not hurt but have been placed on administrative leave, according to Peterson.

UPDATE, 1:58 p.m.: Salt Lake City Police confirmed that two officers were involved in this incident.

ORIGINAL POST: SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has a large police presence in the area of 900 east and 1700 south in Salt Lake City. According to SLCPD, 900 east is closed between 1700 south and Wilson Avenue.

Details are limited, however, preliminary reports indicate there was an officer-involved shooting in the area. One person has been taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.” SLCPD confirmed no officers have been hurt.

SLCPD said there is no threat to the public but advise the public to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story. Details may change and ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.