UPDATE, 9:42 A.M.: This incident has been cleared, UHP stated.

All closures are currently in the process of opening up.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An incident has occurred on SR-201 in Salt Lake City Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials said a bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package.

Eastbound SR-201 is currently shut down from Redwood Rd. to 900 W.

UHP troopers are also assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.