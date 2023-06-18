SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Friday, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police say Dan Anderson, 73, of Salt Lake City, is currently missing. He is reportedly 5’7″ tall, has a slim build, and usually walks using a cane.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Anderson lives with a cognitive disability, according to a SILVER ALERT.

Anderson was reportedly last seen on Friday wearing a dark blue T-shirt, brown loafers, a baseball hat, and grey pants.

“He may visit downtown near the Grand America,” SLCPD states.

He reportedly may also be driving a red 2012 Chevy Aveo with Florida plates Z83IXX.

If you see this man, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911.

No further information is currently available.