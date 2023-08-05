NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A ladder loose on I-15 in North Salt Lake caused damage to five cars Saturday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Trooper Luis Silva, UHP, said that the ladder caused tires to blow out on four cars, while one car received windshield damage.

The incident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 at 600 North.

Witnesses stated that the first car hit the ladder underneath an overpass, causing the ladder to flip upwards.

It is unknown at this time how the ladder ended up loose on the freeway, according to Silva.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is available at this time.