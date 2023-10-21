SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Fire crews are currently at the scene of a working fire on North Beck St.

Officials said the fire is located at 1199 North Beck St. Salt Lake City Police officers are currently blocking traffic at the scene.

There are reportedly no other major traffic impacts at this time.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police

“Crews are doing a great job working this incident while prioritizing the safety of their firefighters and the public,” SLCPD stated.

Officials said that damage to the Garage on Beck, a roadhouse grill and stage, is unknown at this time.

SLCFD investigators are on scene working to determine the source and cause of the fire.

“Please give crews enough space to work and avoid the area,” SLCPD stated.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.