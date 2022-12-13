SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Fire Dept. crews are currently on scene of a commercial warehouse fire.

Capt. Shaun Mumedy, Salt Lake City Fire, says the fire occurred late Tuesday morning at 3670 West 500 South.

Where the fire started, as well as the cause, is reportedly unknown at this time.

The structure is actively on fire, Mumedy states, and there are 30 firefighters at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident is reported to be a two-alarm structure fire, and there is a small office space within the building.

Mumedy says no people are inside, and no first responders have been injured.

ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.