SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — United Fire Authority crews are responding to an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday.

Ryan Love, United Fire, says that the avalanche occurred near Donut Falls.

Love says a witness claimed to have seen a skier, though they did not see one in the avalanche. Skier tracks are reportedly visible at the scene. “They are working on the best situation,” Love states.

The area is currently blocked and a Utah Dept. of Public Safety helicopter, as well as drones, are surveying the area.

At this time, there is reportedly no evidence that anyone has been trapped in the avalanche.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.