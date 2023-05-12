An aerial view of bridge construction over I-15 for the West Davis Highway (Image courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said it intends to close the northbound lanes of Legacy Parkway from Centerville to Farmington beginning Saturday morning.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 and will reopen again to traffic on Monday, May 15 at 5 a.m. The closure will stretch from Parrish Lane in Centerville to Park Lane in Farmington.

This is the second weekend in a row UDOT will be closing the northbound lanes of Legacy Parkway. A third closure is scheduled for next weekend as well, beginning Saturday, May 20 through Monday, May 22.

Similar to the closure on the first weekend of May, the closures will allow crews to install several beams for the bridge that will connect West Davis Highway with southbound I-15.

West Davis Highway is a new 16-mile, 4-lane highway that will connect West Point near Syracuse to I-15 near Farmington and Centerville. On- and off-ramps will be built at Legacy and I-15 in Farmington, 950 North in Farmington, 200 North in Kaysville, 2000 West in Syracuse and Antelope Drive in Syracuse.

The highway is expected to be open to the public beginning Summer 2024