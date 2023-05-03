NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The North Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect who allegedly robbed Zions Bank on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on May 3, an armed suspect went into a Zions Bank at 870 N Hwy 89 in North Salt Lake for the purpose of robbing it, NSLPD said.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the tellers. He then took the money and fled the scene headed southbound.

The suspect was described as a white male adult wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, black shoes, gloves, and a face mask.

NSLPD said that if anyone has any information regarding this suspect or the case, they should contact the North Salt Lake City Police Department at (801)- 298-6000.