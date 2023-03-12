DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Four people found themselves in Clearfield’s Steed Pond on Saturday, March 11, due to thin ice, according to North Davis Fire District.

A social media post states “Steed Pond is for the birds right now….actually it’s for the ducks!”

The department reportedly responded to a close call on Saturday where one person fell through the ice, and another individual went in to get the person out. “Everyone ended up being ok, thankfully,” the post states.

While putting up warning signs, fire personnel reportedly witnessed two others on the ice. Officials say they were coming off the ice and approaching the shore when they fell through.

Officials say the ice is dangerously thin at this time and unsafe to be on. “Please stay off the ice at this point. It’s too unpredictable and it’s not worth the risk.”

No further information is available at this time.