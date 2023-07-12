SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Shelter the Homeless, a local nonprofit organization, recently purchased the Econo Lodge in Sandy, announcing plans to turn it into a transitional home.

Shelter the Homeless said the property, located at 8955 South 255 West, would be used for qualified medically vulnerable people. Residents would have to meet a set of strict criteria and will be pre-selected to live within the facility, though information on what the criteria would be was not made readily available.

Residents would include low-to-no-income people such as seniors, veterans, and those with medically vulnerable conditions.

The facility would provide housing for these residents until they can transition into other, more permanent housing.

Sandy City said Shelter the Homeless has yet to submit a formal application for the property to become transitional housing, but they have been made aware of the plans. Once an application has been submitted, a public process would begin, giving the Sandy community an opportunity to learn more and share their input with decision-makers for Sandy land use.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski expressed support for the plan, saying the care facility can help address an ongoing challenge Utahns face due to the lack of affordable housing.

“I look forward to learning more about this new model in transitional care that will help support and stabilize the critically vulnerable among us,” said Zoltanski.

Shelter the Homeless, founded in 1988, works to provide people experiencing homelessness with resources in an effort to end homelessness in Utah. Its board of directors includes several notable figures in the Utah community including Chief Executive Officer of Zions Bancorporation Harris Simmons and Gail Miller of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, among others.