SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you attend an All-Star event this weekend, you may run into this non-profit handing out condoms. The condom packages say “welcome to SL, UT,” and “Control your J*ZZ,” and have a QR code that links to Alliance for a Better Utah’s website.

Alliance for a Better Utah said their launch of the “Control your J*ZZ” campaign “highlights recent efforts by extreme Utah politicians to undermine Utah’s judiciary, ban all abortion clinics, and make it more difficult for victims of rape or incest to access an abortion.”

Alliance for a Better Utah launched this campaign Feb. 17, during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

“We love the Utah Jazz, the NBA, our business community, and the State of Utah. And while our Governor Cox and our other leaders want to leverage the NBA All-Star game to ‘change’ perceptions of Utah, our Legislature is rushing through draconian and extreme measures that make us look like one of the most backward states in the nation.”

They plan to hand out thousands of condoms to NBA All-Star Fans with a clear message: “Control your J*ZZ this weekend. Abortion in Utah is about to get harder.”

According to Alliance for a Better Utah, Rep. Karianne Lisonbee (R-Utah), floor sponsor for Utah’s abortion trigger ban law, stated that women should “control (their) intake of semen” in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s unending Roe v. Wade.

Utah’s abortion trigger bill is currently on hold by the courts. However, Rep. Karianne Lisonbee proposed a substitute bill HB 467, which passed the House Friday, and is moving to the Senate. It prohibits licensing of abortion clinics after May 2 of this year and requires all abortions to be performed in a hospital. It also amends several Utah Codes in redefining conditions under which abortion may be performed and more.

To read more about this bill, read this article. To learn more about Utah Alliance for a Better Utah, you can visit their website.