SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — No one was hurt Thursday when a plane crash landed at a small airport south of Salt Lake City.

Chief Eddie Hale with the Spanish Fork Fire Department said the plane was coming in for a landing when it crashed at the city’s municipal airport.

The two people inside the aircraft walked away unharmed, Hale said. However, the plane burst into flames, and crews were called to knock down the flames.

ABC4 has a crew en route to the airport, which is roughly 50 miles south of Salt Lake City. Officials are expected to give more information at a news conference Thursday evening.