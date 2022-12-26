SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Designs and an application for a new residential tower just south of downtown Salt Lake City have been submitted and are pending review from the Salt Lake City Planning Commission.

The tower would be built near 600 South and West Temple, utilizing the area around the old Red Lion Hotel and would add a total of 334 residential units to the Salt Lake City area. The units range from studio rooms to three-bedroom penthouses.

Renovations of the area already include master plans for a proposed new Life Sciences Building, while reinventing one of the hotel towers into apartment buildings and renovating the other for hotel use, according to the design plans.

“The Central 9th District has a unique energy and identity as both a gateway to downtown and a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that artists, restaurants, and local businesses call home,” the design application reads. “Located walking distance from downtown and with public transportation options in close proximity, the site is easily accessible.”

The new residential tower would loom over the site of the old hotel, standing at about 380 feet with 36 levels. The tower would become the sixth-largest skyscraper on Salt Lake’s skyline. On the ground floor, the design plans feature five spaces for storefronts, retail, and a residential lobby.

The next six floors would be dedicated to parking, including electric vehicle chargers. The parking garage would be framed with perforated aluminum panels, which according to the design plans, would feature a sepia print of the Wasatch mountains.

Amenities would include park terraces atop the parking garage and at the room of the building with an outdoor pool and hot tub on the larger south terrace of the building and community amenities outside on the ground floor.

“With this location, the site enjoys expansive views of the city skyline, the Wasatch Front Range and greater Salt Lake Valley,” reads the design application.