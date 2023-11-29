PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report into the plane crash near Provo earlier this month that left two men dead and another injured.



The crash happened on the morning of Nov. 14, when a small plane crashed into the rugged terrain on the east side of Slate Canyon. Utah County officials identified the men killed as 26-year-old Evan Backers, of South Jordan, and 23-year-old Collin Niemela, of Santaquin.

According to the preliminary report, the surviving passenger told investigators that he, the pilot and co-pilot were flying from the Spanish Fork Municipal Airport to the Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport in Idaho.



The passenger believed that the pilot’s intent was to maneuver and remain outside of the Provo airport Class D airspace as well as the Salt Lake City Class B airspace.

Shortly after takeoff, however, the airplane flew north and east of the Provo airport and into Slate Canyon toward rising terrain, according to Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast data.

The passenger said he was unable to make out what the pilot and copilot were saying regarding why the pilot decided to fly eastward into the canyon, the report states. The passenger also noted windy conditions, said he heard the airplane’s stall warning horn, and said the plane was in a nose-high attitude before it hit trees.

According to the report, just after 11:15 a.m., Civil Air Patrol received an emergency locator broadcast. A search and rescue mission ensued, and the airplane’s wreckage was located about six miles northeast of the Spanish Fork airport on a slope of Slate Canyon, about 2,000 feet below the summit, at an elevation of about 7,900 feet.

The report said the first identified point of contact was figured out by a severed branch of a 70-foot-tall aspen tree. A debris path was then marked with subsequent tree strikes that began following the initial tree strike.

The main wreckage was located about 170 feet from that first tree strike, where all major airplane components were accounted for. The airplane and engine were brought to a secure location in Phoenix, Arizona for further examination, the report states.