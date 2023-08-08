SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Five new menu items are now being offered at Salt Lake City’s Jack in the Box to add some excitement in time for the start of school.

One particular item that fans of the fast food establishment have been particularly missing, according to a release, is the Sauced and Loaded Potato Wedges. In fact, the removal of wedges from the menu caused Jack lovers to start a petition on Change.org, which garnered over 1,000 signatures.

Now, Jack in the Box is once again offering its famed wedges, along with a few other items, from August 7 – October 1.

Here is a list of items being brought back for a limited time:

Sauced & Loaded Potato Wedges Classic Crispy Potato Wedges, loaded with melty shredded Cheddar Cheese, Cheddar Cheese sauce, ranch & bacon crumbles. Or, make them hot by adding spicy good good sauce and jalapenos. Pricing starts at $3.

Double Bacon Sourdough Jack Jack knows two is better than one 💘 – especially when it comes to the much acclaimed Sourdough Jack. Double Bacon Sourdough Jacks offer not one but two 100% beef patties, seasoned as they grill, DOUBLE hickory smoked bacon, tomato, 2 melty cheeses, mayo & ketchup on their famous toasted sourdough bread. Pricing starts at $8.99.

New Jack Pack Box If you’re looking for a variety of delicious food options at a great value, you came to the right place. The new Jack Pack box offers a choice of a Chicken Sandwich or Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger, plus one taco, curly fries & a drink! Pricing starts at $5.

Breakfast Taco Freshly scrambled eggs, melty American cheese, taco sauce and delicious Jimmy Dean sausage wrapped up in a nice little bow, or, crunchy taco shell. Jack’s Breakfast Tacos are available 24/7. Pricing starts at $1.49.

Jack’s New Creamaccino’s Blended iced coffee with Vanilla, Caramel or Mocha mixed all up into a sweet, frozen coffee treat with whipped topping. Available in vanilla, caramel, or mocha. Pricing starts at $3.99.



“Perfect for late nights in between bars and the inevitable too-early mornings dragging yourself to that morning class you shouldn’t have signed up for, these limited edition menu items will be added to Jack in the Box’s already famously expansive offerings,” a release states.

Jack in the Box opened its doors in Salt Lake City for the first time ever in June. The restaurant is located at 61 East 2100 South.

Earlier this year, they announced they would be opening 10 new locations in northern Utah. According to a press release, Jack in the Box will also open locations in Layton, Ogden, Saratoga Springs, and South Jordan.