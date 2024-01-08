SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The new Heber City chief of police has two lawsuits alleging racist behavior from his time as a police chief in California, however, these lawsuits are of no surprise to Heber officials.

Chief Parker Sever, who was sworn in on Oct. 17, previously served as chief of police in Hanford, California, where he was sued twice for alleged racist behavior. However, he says Hanford city officials did not believe he had done anything wrong.

Sever, who said he is unable to provide deeper insight due to the pending litigation, did say he “look[s] forward to the truthfulness of the allegations coming out.”

Heber City said they knew of the litigation as they conduct background checks on all applicants, adding that Sever told the city of the lawsuits during the interview process. Knowing this, the city said it chose to move forward with the hiring process with confidence.

The allegations

The first lawsuit was filed by former Hanford police officer Jason Stingley in January of 2023. It lists several instances beginning in 2006 in which Sever, along with others in the department, allegedly discriminated against and harassed Stingley due to his race.

The lawsuit claims in one instance Sever instructed Stingley, who is Black, “to get on his knees on a busy street corner so that his white police officer counterparts could conduct a staged violent arrest of Mr. Stingley in front of the African American citizens of Hanford.”

In 2007, the lawsuit claims Sever told Stingley he would discuss with the department’s chief at the time whether he should be permitted to carry a spear instead of a handgun. When another Black police officer was hired, Sever allegedly told Stingley, “Now we don’t have to promote you, Jason” in a public setting.

In 2016, the lawsuit alleges Sever sent an email to the department correcting a name mistake that was offensive to the Latin officers saying, “I meant Officer Rivera. Curse all of you for looking alike. Lol.”

The lawsuit also includes allegations against other officers, one of whom allegedly called Stingley “Uncle Tom” and hung a “noose” from his patrol vehicle “with the consent and appreciation of others in the [department],” the lawsuit states.

The second lawsuit against Sever was recently filed by officer Patrick Jurdon in Dec. 2023. In it, Jurdon claims he was an officer with above-average reviews until he complained of racist practices and excessive force, which led to retaliation.

While Sever is included in Jurdon’s lawsuit, the incidents listed are directed at other officers. It does, however, claim he witnessed discrimination from Sever against Stingely.

Response to allegations

Heber City said it looked into the allegations during the hiring process. They said Hanford City’s attorney endorsed Sever saying the litigation was “baseless.” In addition, Heber City said Sever spoke about the allegations against him in detail during the interview process, which “spoke highly of his integrity.”

“With an understanding of the City of Hanford and the Hanford Police Department’s defense of these allegations, Heber City felt confident in moving forward with the hiring process,” Heber City’s statement said.

The lawsuits are still pending, meaning further information will likely become available in the future.

Read the statement from Heber City below: