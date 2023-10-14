SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City Friday night, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Oct. 13, at around 8:30 p.m., police received reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Redwood Road at around 200 South.

Upon responding to the scene, officers found a deceased woman in a northbound lane of Redwood Road.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that a car had hit the woman as she crossed east on Redwood Road, and that the driver continued heading northbound.

Police said there is no information available regarding the driver or their car at this time.

“The driver, or any person who has information about this crash, is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately,” SLCPD stated in a release.

Officers closed off northbound Redwood Road from 400 South to South Temple for several hours during the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. This crash marks the 17th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.