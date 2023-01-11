SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new service is coming to help connect skiers and snowboarders to Salt Lake County ski resorts for the 2023 season. The “Cottonwood Connect” service will increase transportation into and out of the Cottonwood Canyons through a private transportation company.

The service will run Thursdays through Sundays and on holidays starting on Jan. 26 before ending services on April 16. Rides will cost $10 per round-trip and require an online reservation. Details on how and where to reserve a ride have not yet been released.

Cottonwood Connect will be made up of a fleet of mini-coaches and large passenger vans operated by Snow Country Limousine, which was picked by Visit Salt Lake as the service provider.

The Cottonwood Connect service will have stops across Sandy, Midvale, and Murray, including hotels, Cottonwood Park & Rides, Alta, Snowbird, Solitude and Brighton ski resorts. At the start, Cottonwood Connect will have a weekly capacity of about 780 passengers but will raise that number to about 1,120 passengers by the time the service ends.

The service is designed to help supplement the UTA ski buses, which were forced to reduce the frequency of runs, reportedly due to a nationwide operator shortage. The Ski Bus in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons runs every 30 minutes this year instead of its usual 15.

Salt Lake County Council, which appropriated nearly $240,000 to fund the service, hopes the new service will reduce traffic congestion in the Cottonwoods while improving air quality and bettering the experience for visitors.

The public, private partnership was funded in part by Visit Salt Lake, UTA, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Solitude Mountain Resort, and Brighton Resort.