OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem fans of wings will now have a Buffalo Wild Wings a little closer to home with a new location opening at the start of May. Wing lovers will even have a chance to snag free wings for a year.

The new Buffalo Wild Wings will officially open its doors on Monday, May 1, and will be located at 575 East University Parkway, right between Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

As part of its opening week for the new location, Buffalo Wild Wings will be giving the first 100 people in line free wings for a year.

The Orem location will be the 11th Utah Buffalo Wild Wings, with other locations in St. Geoge, Lehi, Salt Lake City, Sandy, and Layton. Buffalo Wild Wings reportedly has over 1,300 restaurants worldwide.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new location will feature a bar and a dining room as well as two sets of LED modular TV screens for sports and entertainment, according to the press release. The company said in a statement that the location will also feature a “B-Dubs After Dark” lineup starting at 9 p.m. that includes bar food specials.