SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Global Diplomacy launched the International Leadership Academy to help strengthen Utah’s efforts in foreign relations.

Global Utah Diplomacy is an organization that works to build global connections between Utahns and other nations. They do this by facilitating various international exchange programs and by hosting a variety of education programs across the world, according to its website.

Global Utah Diplomacy’s new academy aims to provide education, resources, and connections to careers internationally through these complimentary programs.

The programs provide practical skills, leadership experience, and a network for navigating international relations, according to a press release. The programs include Citizen Diplomacy Certification, international relations professional development, global mentorship opportunities, and international relations job connections.

The academy prepares Utahns for opportunities to engage in citizen diplomacy, as well as opportunities to navigate a career in international relations through immersive activities and world fairs education through training from those in the community, the release states.

Utah Global Diplomacy president and CEO Felecia Maxfield-Barrett said the program has the opportunity to educate and empower Utah citizen diplomats who will help build international relations through diplomacy.

Additionally, Maxfield-Barrett said the program will prepare Utahns to build positive global connections through opportunities like study abroad programs, trade delegations, Utah’s growing global businesses, and the prospective return of the Winter Olympic Games to Utah in 2034.