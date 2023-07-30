SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A new liquor store is opening in Sandy on Monday, July 31, according to the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Services.

The newest state liquor and wine store will be located in the Little Cottonwood Shopping Center at 9400 South and Highland Drive. DABS said the new location is expected to bring in $5.4 million annually.

As a first, this location will feature a “Utah Proud” section, comprised of all local products. Here is a list of local vendors, provided by DABS.

“We want Utahns and tourists to find items crafted right here in Utah, by passionate entrepreneurs who choose to locate their operations here, contributing to state and local economies,” said Tiffany Clason, DABS Executive Director.

Sandy’s new 14,000-square-foot location will have more refrigeration than any other liquor store in the state, DABS said.

Doors open for customers at 11 a.m. Monday at 1880 East 9400 South, next to the Home Depot.

Revenue from the location is said to contribute to state services like transportation and infrastructure, public safety, and education. DABS stated that it will also bring in more than $1 million in local sales taxes to Sandy City and Salt Lake County.