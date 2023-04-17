SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power said a power outage that affected over 5,800 customers on Monday, April 17, was caused by “wildlife interference.”

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map, the outage was centered near the University of Utah campus, in the Yalecrest neighborhood. Reports of the outage first came just after 7 a.m. on Monday. Crews were quickly notified of the outage and began actively working on investigating the cause.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rocky Mountain Power estimated power would be fully restored by 1:30 p.m. the same afternoon, but just after 8 a.m., the power company sent out an update that power was back on. According to the statement by Rocky Mountain Power, the outage was caused by “wildlife interference,” though did not elaborate on the exact cause.

Customers who are still without power are recommended to rest their main breakers. If power still does not return, customers should visit Rocky Mountain Power’s website or text ‘OUT’ to 759677.

No additional information has been provided at this time.