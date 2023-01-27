MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart.

According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting the woman, police say the suspects allegedly picked her pocket, and stole a credit card and cash, before giving the wallet back to the woman.

After the alleged theft, police said the two suspects went to a different Walmart in Midvale and used the woman’s credit card, spending a total nearing $1,000.

Unified Police are asking the public with any information on the identity of the suspects to call 801-840-4000 and reference case number CO23-9078.