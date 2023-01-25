WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Northbound Mountain View Corridor has been shut down as authorities investigate a fatal crash.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the northbound lanes of the freeway will be closed at 2400 South for the next few hours. Drivers will not be able to exit from eastbound 201 onto Mountain View Corridor.

Around 4:10 p.m., a passenger vehicle hit a box truck from behind when it stopped at a light, police say. The driver of the passenger vehicle has reportedly died.

No further information is not available at the moment.