SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Navy lieutenant who was jailed in Japan after a deadly crash that resulted in the deaths of two Japanese citizens will be returned to U.S. custody, after serving more than 500 days in prison.

Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who has family ties to Utah, was imprisoned for a three-year sentence while he was serving in Japan. A judge in Japan determined Alkonis had been sleeping behind the wheel during the fatal accident. Despite the judge’s ruling, U.S. investigators determined that Alkonis had suffered from acute mountain sickness and loss of consciousness at the time of the crash.

507 days after his imprisonment, Alkonis’ family released a statement confirming he was returning to the United States.

“We appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Government to effect this transfer and are glad that an impartial set of judicial eyes will review his case for the first time,” said Alkonis’ family in their statement. “When the Biden Administration is presented with the complete set of facts and circumstances surrounding the case, we’re confident they will promptly recognize the absurdity of Ridge’s conviction.”

Alkonis’ family said they won’t be celebrating until he’s reunited with them, but they are looking forward to having Ridge home for the holidays with his wife and children.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who strongly advocated for Lt. Alkonis’ release, said it was fantastic news and long overdue.

“[I’m] so grateful to all who have helped make this possible,” said Lee.

In December 2022, Lee proposed an amendment that continued the pay and benefits to Lt. Alkonis’ family while he was imprisoned. The amendment passed unanimously.

Lee also took to X to call out Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, demanding Alkonis’ release. On X, Lee gave Kishida a February deadline to release Alkonis though that deadline was not met by Japanese officials. In his posts on social media, Lee used Japanese expressions which roughly translate to English as “it’s easier to do something than worry about it” and “you reap what you sow.”

It’s unclear where in the U.S. Alkonis will be released to or if he will be required to spend time in U.S. prison under the terms of his transfer from Japan.

The Alkonis family said they trust that the Department of Justice will wish to end the “travesty of justice” by immediately releasing Ridge.