SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad was honored by the NAACP today with the organization’s First Responder Award.

The award, according to the police department, is presented to an individual or group of first responders for outstanding community service, exemplary law enforcement service and/or actions of valor either on duty or off duty. In 2021, three SLCPD officers received the First Responder Award.

Police said the Liberty Bike Squad, led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, made 175 felony arrests, seized 11 firearms, recovered 52 occupied stolen vehicles, and seized more than $8,000 in asset forfeiture and more than 6,550 grams of illegal narcotics.

“This award is greatly appreciated and highlights the dedication of the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “Our bike squads are instrumental to our department and community. With energy, passion, and intentionality the Liberty Bike Squad addresses the evolving needs – no matter the size – of our community and helps to support our overall mission of keeping our city safe and thriving.”

“The Liberty Bike Squad consistently works hard. They are an enormous contribution to crime reduction in Salt Lake City,” said SLCPD Captain Charli Goodman, the Liberty Division Commander. “Not only do they work proactively throughout the Liberty Division, but they are routinely helping other divisions in Salt Lake City.”