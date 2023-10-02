MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Murray City Council approved a program that provides $300 a month in a debit card to qualifying families.

The money comes from the Murray Transportation Assistance Program to help pay for transportation costs, according to Phil Markham, Community and Economic Development Director.

Markham said the monthly funds are to cover public transportation costs, such as UTA passes, scooter rental fees, taxi rides, and some Lyft or Uber fees.

The program is reportedly open to all Murray residents who meet low-income guidelines.

Murray City said that applications for the program must be completed by one household member, either online or via paper. Households will reportedly be notified of approval or denial by email within five to seven business days of the application’s submission, but Murray City noted that any missing documentation or unanswered questions will delay the process.

As part of the application, interested families must include proof of residency, earned and unearned income for all household members, and all supporting documents for the family’s income sources.

If approved, households will be sent a debit card to be used by any family member living in that house, according to Murray City.

Transactions will reportedly be monitored by Murray City.

For assistance, Murray City said to contact their office administrator, Rebekah Adamson, at 801-270-2406 or radamson@murray.utah.gov.