MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Police are asking for public assistance after a suspect fled from police in an alleged stolen vehicle on Wednesday evening, Sept. 13.

The suspect is being described by police as a 30-year-old black male, standing at 6’1″, weighing 170 pounds with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and red shorts.

Murray Police Department spokesperson Kristin Reardon said officers pulled the suspect over in a Black Chevy Captiva, which reportedly had stolen Indiana License Plates reading 137CDI. The traffic stop happened around 7:20 p.m. near Fashion Place Mall on State Street and 6100 South.

Reardon said as officers attempted to take the driver into custody, he rammed a police car and struck another car while fleeing the parking lot.

“During the incident an officer fired at the driver, who may have suffered potential injury,” said Reardon in a press release. The shooting is being investigated by the West Jordan Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol team.

Anyone who may have information regarding the location of the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle, is asked to call the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case number WJ23-48737.