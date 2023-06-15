MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A rollover crash at the intersection of 5460 South State Street on Tuesday, June 13, left one dead and one in critical condition, according to Murray City Police.

The deceased male driver has been identified as Midvale resident Abdulhameed (Abdul) Y. Alzouabi, 19. The other driver, a 73-year-old Murray resident, remains in “extremely critical condition” at a local hospital, according to the police department.

At this time, police detectives are actively investigating the accident and surrounding events. Detectives are seeking information related to the driver of a white Mercedes GL that was also involved in the crash.

If that driver or any witnesses have information for Murray City Police, they can be reached at 801-264-2538 or by email, at policeadmin@murray.utah.gov.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.