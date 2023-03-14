MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Murray Police Department detectives are searching for a man who allegedly stole a package from someone’s porch.

According to a Facebook post by the Murray Police Department, they said the man is wanted in connection with a package theft from a residential porch. They said they need help from the public in identifying him.

He appears to be a white male with dark brown shaved hair. In the photo, he is wearing a black shirt, a black jacket, and jean pants. He is also wearing glasses in the photo.

Courtesy of the Murray Police Department

Please contact Murray Police and reference case MR23-7137 with any information or tips.

Dispatch: 801-840-4000

Email: policeadmin@murray.utah.gov

Records: 801-264-2673