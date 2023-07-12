MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A Murray man is facing several charges, including two felonies, after allegedly firing a shot after a road rage incident, according to the Murray Police Department.

Paris Bryton Whisler, 23, is facing charges including felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor; and discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, July 11, Whisler told Murray PD he was involved in a possible road rage incident with a truck that was “driving erratically” along Fashion Blvd and 5900 S, according to court documents.

Shortly after that, the other party involved reportedly called officers and told them a male had fired a shot during the road rage confrontation. That male was identified as Whisler, according to the probable cause statement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Murray PD located Whisler at his residence, and Whisler agreed to talk to officers, according to court documents.

Whisler allegedly told officers that at some point the truck got too close to him, which is when he pulled out his handgun and fired a round in the air, according to court documents. Murray PD said he admitted to having the handgun in his vehicle.

After officers obtained a search warrant for Whisler’s car, they seized several items including one Glock, two 10-rounds magazines, eight live rounds, one empty .40 caliber shell casing, and one black holster.

Whisler was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, according to the probable cause statement.