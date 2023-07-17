MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A Murray man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly become “belligerent” while drinking at a party and shooting his roommate cleanly through the chest on Sunday.

Police say Christopher Perschon, 45, was attending a party at the bar with his friends where he got “heavily intoxicated” and pulled out a gun on the partygoers. Perschon’s roommate told police he tried to get Perschon to put away his gun, but Perschon argued back.

The party moved back to Perchon’s house, but the roommate said Perchon continued to be belligerent and was causing a disturbance at the party. Partygoers reportedly became more uncomfortable with Perschon, so the roommate attempted to send Perchon into his room to get some sleep.

“[The roommate] reported he started pushing [Perschon] towards his bedroom and a verbal argument ensued,” a booking affidavit said. “[The roommate] said once [Perschon] was near his bedroom door, [the roommate] shoved him hard backward into the bedroom. [The roommate] said [Perschon] told him ‘You think you’re some big man now, I’m going to shoot you.'”

According to the booking affidavit, the roommate attempted to retreat into an adjacent bathroom to get away from Perschon. Perschon allegedly followed, pulling out his gun and pointing toward his roommate. As the roommate attempted to swat the gun away, the gun was fired, piercing the roommate in the chest and injuring his thumb.

The bullet reportedly went “clean through” the roommate’s chest. After being shot, the roommate said he felt “searing pain” and ran out into a friend’s car where he was taken to the hospital.

When police arrived, Perschon had reportedly fallen asleep on the couch. Witnesses, including the roommate’s girlfriend, corroborated the events leading up to the shooting, though did not reportedly witness the shooting itself.

In addition to the second-degree felony attempted murder charge, Perchon also faces second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree felony firearm possession by a restricted person, and misdemeanor intoxication.