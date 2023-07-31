A street mural in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City inspired by the Jordan River (Courtesy of Glendale Neighborhood Council)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A splash of color has been added to the streets of the Glendale neighborhood in Salt Lake City with street murals designed to help calm traffic.

The Glendale Neighborhood Council and volunteers from the community completed two of three murals over the weekend. The murals were painted in parts of the neighborhood where children frequently cross the street.

The murals are inspired by the Jordan River, which in part runs through the Glendale neighborhood from 2100 South to about 900 South. The first mural in a series of three was completed on 800 West and Fremont Avenue on July 22. The two newest murals were completed near Dual Immersion Academy located at 1155 Glendale Drive and near Park View Elementary located at 970 South Emery Street.

According to a Bloomberg study, street art can actually increase safety within a neighborhood by slowing down traffic.

“At unsignalized intersections, there was a greater frequency of drivers immediately yielding to crossing pedestrians,” the study said. “Similarly, pedestrian-vehicle conflict assessments indicated a reduction in conflict rates at both signalized and unsignalized intersections.”

The study said that street art helps make crossing areas highly visible and helps bring attention to pedestrians attempting to cross the road.

Street murals can range from extravagant pieces in the middle of an intersection to a simply painted crosswalk. Cities across the United States have also painted the shoulder, or bike lane areas, of their roads with magnificent pieces to help raise visibility for pedestrians and slow down drivers.

In Glendale, the murals are strips across the road designed to highlight crosswalks. The completion of the murals is part of the Glendale Active Transportation Plan. The overall plan aims to provide Glendale residents with safer and more eco-friendly means of transportation.