SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have released new details, as well as the identity of the suspect, in an aggravated assault investigation that caused road closures and an extensive search in the Rose Park area Sunday.

The suspect, now identified as Angel Tinajero, 22, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault (two counts), burglary of a dwelling, kidnapping, purchasing/transferring/possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person, and felony discharge of a firearm (four counts).

The investigation started shortly before 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, when police received information about a shooting near 1000 North American Beauty Dr.

Officers responded and learned that the victim allegedly caught Tinajero trying to break into their car. When the victim confronted Tinajero, he “pulled out a gun and fired a round toward the victim,” a press release states.

The bullet reportedly ended up in the victim’s home — no injuries were reported as a result of this shooting.

Tinajero “immediately ran from the scene,” police say, and the victim followed. While being followed, Tinajero allegedly stopped and fired three more times. Again, no injuries were reported.

Tinajero is accused of then unlawfully entering a detached garage near 1100 West Sterling Dr., before allegedly leaving the garage and breaking into a home mid-block near the same address.

Detectives spoke with the homeowner, an elderly woman, who reportedly said she was sitting on her couch when Tinajero suddenly came in without permission. Police say she described Tinajero as “very nervous and acting strange.” She reportedly told police she felt trapped, and that she had no way to leave the house.

Tinajero reportedly told the elderly woman not to call the police.

The release states that Tinajero stayed inside the house for more than two hours while police set up an extensive perimeter outside, which restricted access to the areas of 1200 West to American Beauty Dr. and 1000 North to 800 North. Through the investigation, detectives learned that Tinajero also changed his clothes while inside the home.

During the incident, police requested the assistance of a Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter, as well as the SWAT Team, SLCPD drones, and the SLCPD K9 Squad.

After arresting Tinajero, a SLCPD K9 Unit conducted an “article search,” looking for any evidence he may have ditched while running away. Officers reportedly found several pieces of evidence, including a gun.

Detectives are asking people in the area to search their properties to see if they spot any bullet holes anywhere on their property, including homes, vehicles, and landscaping. If damage is located, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-248963.