SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible for burning multiple Pride flags.

The investigation started shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, July 3, as officers responded to a home on the 800 block of S Washington St. on a report that a Pride flag had been cut down and burned, a release states.

Officers reportedly found that “at least four other Pride flags” in the area were also vandalized, which they believe happened between 1-1:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check home surveillance or doorbell cameras to see if they captured any possible footage of the suspect(s).

This type of vandalism is considered a hate crime. Police say the effects of a hate crime “can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

Here’s what to do if you are a victim of a hate crime:

  • Call 9-1-1 if the crime is in-progress or there is an immediate threat to the safety of yourself or others.
  • File a police report by calling 801-799-3000 and asking to speak with an officer about filing a hate crime report.
  • Request assistance from an SLCPD Victim Advocate. You can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call 801-580-7969 anytime, 24/7.