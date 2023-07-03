SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible for burning multiple Pride flags.

The investigation started shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, July 3, as officers responded to a home on the 800 block of S Washington St. on a report that a Pride flag had been cut down and burned, a release states.

Officers reportedly found that “at least four other Pride flags” in the area were also vandalized, which they believe happened between 1-1:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check home surveillance or doorbell cameras to see if they captured any possible footage of the suspect(s).

This type of vandalism is considered a hate crime. Police say the effects of a hate crime “can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

Here’s what to do if you are a victim of a hate crime: