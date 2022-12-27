SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.

5,000 people are without power due to a pole fire in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. “We are aware of a power outage impacting many customers in Millcreek and Salt Lake City, Utah,” Rocky Mountain Power states.

The estimated time of restoration is reportedly 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, the city of Bountiful reported multiple pole fires this afternoon — one in the area of Davis Blvd. and Center St., another in the area of 900 South and 350 West, and a third pole fire affecting homes in the area of 3100 South and 200 West.

Crews will reportedly be on site of the third fire as soon as they finish replacing the first two poles.

See below for maps of the outage areas:

This is a developing story — ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.