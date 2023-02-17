TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Investigators said today the man found dead along I-80 in Tooele County Wednesday likely died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to westbound I-80 near milepost 93 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after a passing motorist notified Tooele County dispatch that they might have seen a possible body.

Upon arrival, troopers reportedly located a dead middle-aged man in the sagebrush on the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Agents from the Utah State Bureau of Investigations have taken over the investigation and are currently working to identify the victim.

Based on preliminary investigation, SBI agents believe the man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at the moment.