PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple families were displaced Saturday evening due to a fire at the Hotel Park City, according to the Park City Fire District.

At around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Park City Fire crews responded to a fire located at the Hotel Park City Cottages on Park Ave.

Fire officials say when firefighters arrived, visible black smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the unit.

The fire was reportedly related to the chimney chase, and while the Park City Fire Marshall is currently investigating, the cause is yet to be determined.

Courtesy of Abby Walton

Officials say there were “a number of void spaces” that made fighting the fire challenging. There are reportedly four units in the building, and due to significant structural damage to the building and roof, all occupants have been temporarily displaced.

As of Saturday evening, the fire was contained and firefighters were working on overhaul.

Everyone in the building was evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported.

No further information is available at this time.