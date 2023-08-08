DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Drivers on southbound I-15 are facing significant delays due to several crashes from Pleasant Grove to Murray.

According to UDOT, one of the larger crashes is at milepoint 298 near 6600 South in Salt Lake County. The crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. and was blocking almost all lanes. Medical has responded to the scene, but no one has been transported yet, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the UHP.

There is also a crash at milepoint 276 near Pleasant Grove, milepoint 291, near Riverton, and milepoint 303 near Murray.

There are expected to be delays until around 6:30 p.m. tonight. If possible, UDOT recommends using alternate routes.