WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley woman and “multiple” cats have died after a house caught fire overnight just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The woman was 80 years old.

West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Jed Peters told ABC4 the house fire was sparked by an electrical issue in the home. Chief Peters said “excessive stuff” inside the home fueled the fire and made it difficult for firefighters to reach the woman.

Firefighters were reportedly about to reach her and take her out of the home, where crews performed live-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Officials say the fire was knocked down within eight minutes.

Fire officials estimate $75,000 in damages to the home caused by the fire. Chief Peters told ABC4 it is unknown if there were working smoke detectors in the home and no one else was in the home at the time.

No other information has been provided at this time.