Multiple agencies rush to structure fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire authorities rushed to the scene of a structure fire, early Saturday morning.

On June 12, at 5:42 a.m., multiple agencies arrived on scene and discovered black smoke coming from all sides of a building near Weber County.

According to the Weber Fire District, after access was made into the building, a large pile of debris which is believed to be about 120’x40’ in size was found burning.

Officials say as crews from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Hill Air Force Base, and Weber County Sheriff’s Office all made efforts to put out the fire, the incident managed to get under control by 10:00 a.m.

Fire authorities state that no injuries were reported as a result and the building only suffered smoke damage.

“Thank you to all involved for your quick and professional efforts,” shares the Weber Fire District.