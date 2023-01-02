SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved “10 or 11 cars in four or five reported accidents.” Roden told ABC4 an initial crash caused a chain reaction to involve more cars.

Roden said a pregnant woman is being treated as a precautionary measure, but as of now, there are no reported injuries from the multi-car crash.

Northbound I-15 was shutdown completely temporarily, but crews have moved the crash over to the far right two lanes. Traffic is now operating with only the two right lanes closed.