MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) — Fire units responded to a call about “antifreeze” being dumped into a river in Mountain Green on Saturday, though the substance turned out to be livestock feed.

Mountain Green and Morgan Fire units respond to a “HAZMAT Unknown” call at an I-84 rest area Saturday afternoon.

A citizen had reported that a semi-truck dumped “a large amount of antifreeze” that was running into the river, fire officials said.

Fire crews arrived and began trying to contain the spill, redirecting the green liquid away from a storm drain. Weber HAZMAT, the Weber-Morgan Health Dept., and UDOT also responded to the incident.

Additional absorbent was also brought to the scene by Morgan Fire crews.

However, when the HAZMAT team arrived and tested the substance, they determined it to be livestock feed with green protein added. The feed had reportedly leaked from a semi-trailer.

“All we could say was… ‘Holy Cow.’ Merry Christmas everyone,” Mountain Green Fire stated.

No further information is available at this time.