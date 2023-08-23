MOUNT TIMPANOGOS, Utah (ABC4) — Officials are warning hikers at Mount Timpanogos to keep an eye – and a leash – on their dogs after three were killed within three weeks while hiking.

On Sunday, the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team said a third dog was killed in as many weeks over the weekend by mountain goats. The dog was reportedly off-leash and harassed a mother goat while she was with her babies. The mother mountain goat retaliated, feeling her children were threatened by the dog, and pushed the dog off a cliff.

The Emergency Response Team said tragic incidents like these are a reminder of hiking rules and etiquette to keep all the animals safe while recreating on the mountain.

“It is the responsibility of dog owners to keep their animals under control at all times, as well as to pack out their waste,” said the team. “Allowing your dogs to chase goats carries fines akin to poaching.”

In addition to not harassing mountain goats, hikers need to be aware of their surroundings and keep dogs close by. In 2021, a dog rounded the corner of the Emerald Lake shelter at the same time a goat appeared on the other side. While the dog attempted to run from the goat, the goat chased her down and threw her into the air.

That dog suffered multiple puncture wounds and required veterinary care. Thankfully, she has fully recovered since the incident.

|On the mountain, goats and wildlife have the right of way. We are guests in their space,” said Timpanogos Emergency Response. “The mountain goats on Timp are usually very mellow and will walk fairly close to people. Please keep your distance, even if it means delays on your hike.”

Goats aren’t the only thing hikers need to be cautious of on the mountain. Moose, bears, cougars, and other wildlife call Mount Timpanogos their home. The Emergency Response Team said the same rules of keeping your distance apply.

Moose in particular are the most likely to obstruct the trail and hikers are advised to be patient and stay out of their way.