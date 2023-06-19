WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The motorcyclist who died in a crash in West Valley City Sunday night has been identified as 36-year-old Adam Schmith.

Schmith was reportedly killed in a West Valley crash shortly before 9 p.m., June 18, on 4100 S near 4400 W.

Police say Schmith collided with a sedan, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation, however speed does appear to be a factor,” a release from West Valley City Police states.

Possible Witnesses of Fatal West Valley Crash (Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

Police say they are looking to talk to the drivers of two vehicles (shown above) that may have witnessed the crash. Those vehicles are a red truck and a dark-colored sedan.

“We believe they may be able to provide valuable information about what happened,” West Valley Police state.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the possible witnesses, is asked to call 801-840-4000.

No further information is available at this time.