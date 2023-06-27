WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Weber Co. on Monday, June 26, according to the Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:15 p.m. Monday night, deputies responded to the 3300 block of S Midland Dr. on a report of a motorcycle accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies, along with medical personnel from Weber Fire, performed CPR on the motorcycle driver.

Unfortunately, the driver was pronounced deceased.

“Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time,” a release states.

This case is currently under investigation by the Weber Metro CRASH Unit.

No further information regarding the circumstances of this crash, or the identity of the motorcyclist, is available at this time.