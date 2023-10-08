SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver early Sunday morning, according to the Sandy Police Department.

Joseph Christian Ornelas, 21, was arrested on Oct. 8 for the offenses of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; failure to remain at accident involving death, a third-degree felony; driving on suspended/revoked/disqualified license for qualifying circumstance, a class B misdemeanor; interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without ignition interlock system, a class B misdemeanor; alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor; and violation of restricted license, an infraction.

Ornelas reportedly told Sandy Police he was traveling at approximately 20-25 miles per hour when he approached an intersection and struck a motorcycle, killing the rider who was stopped for a traffic light, the affidavit states.

Officers said Ornelas then fled the scene southbound on 1300 E, failing to render aide or give information. He reportedly parked the vehicle at a residential neighborhood, which officers said Ornelas does not reside.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ornelas then walked from where he parked his vehicle to a nearby Del Taco, according to the affidavit. Once he arrived at Del Taco, he reportedly called the police.

Officers arrived at Del Taco shortly after and made contact with Ornelas, once EMS completed their assessment with him, according to the affidavit.

Officers said they asked Ornelas how much he had to drink and Ornelas responded, saying he had two shots of Bacardi Rum. He also reportedly told officers he had a suspended driver’s license. A records check confirmed his license was suspended for a previous DUI, and he also has a current warrant for DUI, according to the affidavit.

Ornelas was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.